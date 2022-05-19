Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $3.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.90. The stock had a trading volume of 28,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,491. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $202,020,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $141,873,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,731,000 after acquiring an additional 490,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

