Zscaler (ZS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zscaler to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $128.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.66. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $257.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.59.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,210,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 3,171.7% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 3,960.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 61,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $13,720,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

