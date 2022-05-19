Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymergen Inc. is a biofacturing company. It design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products. Zymergen Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zymergen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zymergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ZY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 35,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,511. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. Zymergen has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 1,962.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.51) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymergen news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 32,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $93,673.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 712,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 37,145 shares of company stock valued at $104,759 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,214 shares during the period. Data Collective II GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,383,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 605.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,995 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 3,935.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 795,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

