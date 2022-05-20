$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. trivago reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Shares of TRVG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 23,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,928. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $581.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago in the third quarter worth $73,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 13.7% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in trivago by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

