-$0.02 EPS Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). OrganiGram reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 32.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.11 million, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in OrganiGram by 1.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in OrganiGram by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in OrganiGram by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 186,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in OrganiGram by 3.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in OrganiGram by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OrganiGram (Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.