$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. Iteris posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITI. Craig Hallum lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iteris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iteris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Iteris by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 152,775 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 886,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 342,869 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iteris by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 525,900 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 72,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC raised its position in Iteris by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.45. 2,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,254. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

