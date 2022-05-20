-$0.06 EPS Expected for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Samsara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Samsara will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Samsara.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million.

IOT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IOT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.54. 26,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,019. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.88. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

