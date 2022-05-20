-$0.09 EPS Expected for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRNGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

ALRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:ALRN remained flat at $$0.44 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.50. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 39,056 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.