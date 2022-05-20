-$0.09 EPS Expected for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

ALRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:ALRN remained flat at $$0.44 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.50. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 39,056 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

