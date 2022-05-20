$0.10 EPS Expected for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azenta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Azenta reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azenta will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Azenta.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.10 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

AZTA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of AZTA traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.55. 15,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,452. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.87. Azenta has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

