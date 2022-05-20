-$0.10 EPS Expected for UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UserTesting’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UserTesting.
UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 75,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $595,433.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 476,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,251.
Shares of NYSE:USER traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,432. UserTesting has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37.
About UserTesting
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
