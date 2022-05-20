-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). Compugen posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. Compugen has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $9.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Compugen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

