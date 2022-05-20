$0.12 EPS Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries also reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

LYTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,940,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 90.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 434,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 205,834 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 164,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth $1,184,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $6.71 on Friday. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $9.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $178.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

