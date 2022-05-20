-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.20). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.34). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCMD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

TCMD stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 282,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 24.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 16,034 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 312.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 59,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

