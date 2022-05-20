$0.18 EPS Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Open Lending posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Open Lending by 182.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.34. 695,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,318. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a current ratio of 17.78.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

