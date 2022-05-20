$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Radware reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Radware in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Radware by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,842,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,738,000 after purchasing an additional 860,799 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Radware by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 845,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 640,230 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 519,521 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 453,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 241,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,910,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

