-$0.21 EPS Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOVGet Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.42). Myovant Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $33,568.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $26,485.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,992 shares of company stock valued at $192,079 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 280.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $960.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.79. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

