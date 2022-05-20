-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.24). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on APDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.
APDN stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $8.10.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.
