$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.24. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84. Third Coast Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

