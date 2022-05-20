$0.32 EPS Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.35. Altice USA reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATUS stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Altice USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.