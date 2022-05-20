$0.40 EPS Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.38. Safehold posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.38 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 39.77%. Safehold’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Safehold stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.20. 2,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,966. Safehold has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 3,240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $191,160,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,589,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after purchasing an additional 159,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,645,000 after purchasing an additional 173,541 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.0% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,667,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.