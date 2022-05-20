$0.41 EPS Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. AssetMark Financial posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of AMK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 43,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,757. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

In other news, insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $91,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $113,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,179,000 after acquiring an additional 259,120 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 206,037 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 1,886.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,230,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

