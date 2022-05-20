$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. First Hawaiian posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Hawaiian.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.
Shares of FHB stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.45. 765,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,393. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $31.16.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 176.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
About First Hawaiian (Get Rating)
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.