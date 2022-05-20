$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CapStar Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.50. CapStar Financial reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CapStar Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CapStar Financial.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $30.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSTR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 130.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

CSTR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.50. 67,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $430.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.98. CapStar Financial has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

