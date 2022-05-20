$0.52 EPS Expected for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. CNO Financial Group reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,796.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,090,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

About CNO Financial Group (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

