$0.54 EPS Expected for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

