$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.71. Banco Santander-Chile reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banco Santander-Chile.

BSAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 464,424 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,708,000 after purchasing an additional 558,125 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.11. 817,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,422. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.909 per share. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.29%.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

