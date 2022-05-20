$0.71 EPS Expected for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics posted earnings per share of $2.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.51 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLGT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,239 shares of company stock valued at $174,228. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after acquiring an additional 70,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7,094.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 319,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

FLGT stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

