-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) will report ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Aadi Bioscience posted earnings per share of ($1.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aadi Bioscience.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AADI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aadi Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $71,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AADI traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $14.35. 71,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,402. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.57. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

