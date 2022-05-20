-$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings per share of ($1.93) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The company had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCLH opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

