$0.86 EPS Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Bank of Princeton reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BPRN shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $28.52 on Friday. Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

About Bank of Princeton (Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

