$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.93. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMBH stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $726.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $45.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

