-$0.95 EPS Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). AnaptysBio posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4,650%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 143.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANAB. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 167,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,539. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $588.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.17. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 668,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,453,966.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,521,024 shares in the company, valued at $162,679,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,259,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $13,824,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $8,936,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 833,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after buying an additional 223,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth about $6,081,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

