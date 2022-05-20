$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) will announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $0.68. International Seaways posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 309.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown bought 131,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $2,723,327.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,166,856 shares in the company, valued at $169,380,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $57,690. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,715,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,546,000 after purchasing an additional 189,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after buying an additional 136,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.71. 8,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of -0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.87%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

