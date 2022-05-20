$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) to post $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. ASGN reported sales of $974.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASGN. TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America began coverage on ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

Shares of ASGN opened at $98.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.54. ASGN has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 5.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 18.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 9.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

