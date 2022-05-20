$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.88.

SITE stock opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $117.82 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.32.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $3,052,419.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 52,193 shares of company stock worth $8,426,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

