$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Generac reported sales of $919.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.90.

GNRC opened at $223.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.71. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.