$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $528.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 142.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 362,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after buying an additional 100,655 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 13,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $96.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

