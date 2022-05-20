$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.42 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $528.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $3,698,000. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $1,977,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $5,288,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $184,773,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $1,703,000. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.77. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

