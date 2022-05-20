$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Encompass Health stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,506,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,794,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,388,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

