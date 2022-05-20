$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) will post $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. BRP reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $7.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average of $79.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 3.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

