$1.58 EPS Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) to announce $1.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 180.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,750,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 958,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after buying an additional 91,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

