$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.14. Camping World reported earnings of $2.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Camping World’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWH. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Camping World has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 74,773 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 44,307 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,099.3% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 374,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,390,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

