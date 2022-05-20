$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $7.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKX. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.33. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 in the last three months. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,541,000 after buying an additional 2,994,421 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,654,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,441,000 after buying an additional 2,071,445 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,811,000 after buying an additional 1,513,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,875,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

