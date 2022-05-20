$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) will report $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after buying an additional 184,349 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,143,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WCN opened at $122.34 on Friday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $115.75 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

