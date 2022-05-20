$103.55 Million in Sales Expected for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Rating) will post $103.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $103.80 million. Paycor HCM reported sales of $88.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year sales of $420.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.60 million to $422.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $493.13 million, with estimates ranging from $476.00 million to $511.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYCR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 2,171.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 112,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth about $12,248,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth about $3,459,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

