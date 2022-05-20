$104.45 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $104.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.40 million and the highest is $105.10 million. Nevro posted sales of $102.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $423.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.44 million to $426.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $481.70 million, with estimates ranging from $470.49 million to $493.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.77.

Shares of NVRO opened at $44.44 on Friday. Nevro has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $182.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $399,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 397.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Nevro in the first quarter worth $289,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nevro in the first quarter worth $170,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nevro in the first quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Nevro by 45.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

