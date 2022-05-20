$118.40 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $118.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.00 million and the highest is $120.50 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $112.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $479.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $474.50 million to $485.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $520.30 million, with estimates ranging from $512.30 million to $527.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $66,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,786.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $203,730 over the last three months. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $146,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 97.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $21.96 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

