$118.40 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) to post sales of $118.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.50 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $112.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $479.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $474.50 million to $485.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $520.30 million, with estimates ranging from $512.30 million to $527.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of PFS opened at $21.96 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $203,730 in the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

