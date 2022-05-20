$121.12 Million in Sales Expected for SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) will report $121.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SecureWorks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.05 million and the highest is $121.18 million. SecureWorks posted sales of $139.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SecureWorks will report full year sales of $485.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.48 million to $489.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $515.03 million, with estimates ranging from $501.74 million to $528.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SecureWorks.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCWX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $889.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $26.89.

In related news, CFO Paul Parrish bought 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas bought 3,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $158,100. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

