$13.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) will post sales of $13.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.83 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $9.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $50.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.96 billion to $56.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $70.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.83 billion to $106.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plains GP.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.43 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 1,242.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 28,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $969,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

